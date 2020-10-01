160621
Kelowna  

Green Party announces candidates for Central Okanagan ridings

Greens nominate three

- | Story: 312218

The BC Green Party will run a full slate of candidates in the Central Okanagan in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The party announced Thursday afternoon the three candidates who will carry the party colours in Kelowna area ridings.

John Janmaat (Kelowna-Lake Country), Amanda Poon (Kelowna-Mission) and Peter Truch (Kelowna West), have been nominated to run.

Janmaat is a associate professor of economics at UBC Okanagan.

He grew up on his families dairy farm in Chilliwack before pursuing his education.

Poon is an analyst with Interior Health, and also serves as president of the Downtown Knox Mtn. Neighbourhood Association.

Truch, a former manager of transportation and mobility with the City of Kelowna, is a traffic consultant with Stantec.

"I am excited by the prospect of working with this talented slate of candidates,” said Sonia Furstenau, leader of the B.C. Greens. “BC needs more MLAs who will put people ahead of politics.

“B.C. Greens are needed in the Legislature now more than ever as we work to recover from this pandemic in a way that is more sustainable and equitable. I’m confident that these candidates will be incredible advocates for their communities and for British Columbians.” 

The nomination of the three candidates means all three major B.C. parties will run a full compliment of candidates within the Central Okanagan.

The deadline for filing official nomination papers with Elections BC is Friday at 1 p.m.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$824,900
more details
163625


162826


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kalie
Kalie Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163239


Celebs over 50

Galleries
Check out these stunners! We cannot believe they are over 50!
Celebs over 50 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Craig’s ‘fifth and final’ James Bond film No Time to Die ‘ties up all his storylines’
Showbiz
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that...
Baby says “no” to everything except money
Must Watch
How cute is this? 2-year-old Ray says “no” to just...
Dog wakes up and smiles at owner
Must Watch
Awwww.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163259