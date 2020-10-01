Green Party announces candidates for Central Okanagan ridings

Photo: UBCO John Janmaat

The BC Green Party will run a full slate of candidates in the Central Okanagan in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The party announced Thursday afternoon the three candidates who will carry the party colours in Kelowna area ridings.

John Janmaat (Kelowna-Lake Country), Amanda Poon (Kelowna-Mission) and Peter Truch (Kelowna West), have been nominated to run.

Janmaat is a associate professor of economics at UBC Okanagan.

He grew up on his families dairy farm in Chilliwack before pursuing his education.

Poon is an analyst with Interior Health, and also serves as president of the Downtown Knox Mtn. Neighbourhood Association.

Truch, a former manager of transportation and mobility with the City of Kelowna, is a traffic consultant with Stantec.

"I am excited by the prospect of working with this talented slate of candidates,” said Sonia Furstenau, leader of the B.C. Greens. “BC needs more MLAs who will put people ahead of politics.



“B.C. Greens are needed in the Legislature now more than ever as we work to recover from this pandemic in a way that is more sustainable and equitable. I’m confident that these candidates will be incredible advocates for their communities and for British Columbians.”

The nomination of the three candidates means all three major B.C. parties will run a full compliment of candidates within the Central Okanagan.

The deadline for filing official nomination papers with Elections BC is Friday at 1 p.m.