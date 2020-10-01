163477
Kelowna  

Kelowna saw its hottest September on record

Hottest September on record

Kelowna is coming out of its warmest September in decades, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist tells Castanet temperatures ranged from anywhere between two to four degrees above average last month across the Thompson-Okanagan, something he called "significant."

In Kelowna, September's average temperatures were the hottest in 27 years, when weather started being tracked at UBCO in 1994.

“In Vernon, we have records that go back to 1901 and it was the third-warmest, going back all the way back to 1901," he said, noting it was also a very dry month.

“We got between two and 10 millimetres, depending what station you look at from Kamloops to Penticton - which is only like anywhere from 15 per cent to 30 per cent of what we usually get for rainfall in September.”

Lundquist says the warm temperatures are here to stay, for at least for a week. 

“The ridge of high pressure that’s going to be over us is stuck here for perhaps the next week, maybe up to ten days.”

He says we’ll see temperatures pass the 20 degree mark on some days, with fall in general warmer than average. 

