Kelowna Yacht Club cleans up downtown waterfront

COVID-19 couldn't stop the Kelowna Yacht Club's third annual shore clean-up.

The Kelowna Yacht Club's environmental committee went ahead with the event on September 26.

“We are grateful to have our Clubhouse on the downtown waterfront and we want to do our part to maintain this beautiful area, not just for our members but for the community we are proud to be a part of,” says KYC environmental committee Chair Christian Brix.

“We were pleased to see our largest turnout of volunteers this year, with about 40 people joining our initiative.”

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of many of the club’s annual community events but the shore clean-up provided the opportunity for members of the club and the community to come together in a safe, socially-distanced manner to remove garbage and harmful materials from Kelowna’s downtown shoreline.

"Overall, the clean-up resulted in the removal of over six large garbage bins of discarded items from the waterfront," says Brix.

Some of the most interesting finds included a bowling shoe and a pair of jeans.