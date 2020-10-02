160621
Kelowna harm reduction facility says COVID has amplified B.C. overdose crisis

This year alone, British Columbia has lost more than 1,000 lives to drug overdose. 

In August, another 147 overdose deaths were added to the annual count - which is 71 per cent more than the record from August 2019. 

According to the latest BC Coroners Service report, August’s death count includes seven people from the Okanagan region, and three in Kelowna, bringing Kelowna’s total death count from overdoses in 2020 to 36.

The Kelowna-based Living Positive Resource Centre, which focuses on harm reduction, suggested one of the reasons for the spike in deaths could be the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“COVID is obviously a virus that impacts the respiratory system, so with an opioid overdose, it’s largely going to depress somebody’s respiratory system so that’s obviously an increased susceptibility if someone’s got even mild symptoms of COVID," says health and wellness advocate Katie Sokil.

"There’s also data to support that the drug supply has been reduced or impacted by the border closures, there have been factors of isolation, stress, limited social connections, and then not to mention closures of different services as well, that’s all compounding.” 

For the past year, the clinic has been offering take-home packets of fentanyl test strips, to help people identify the presence of potentially deadly fentanyl in substances they have at home. 

It’s part of the way they’ve adapted to the COVID crisis, and also gives people who use substances an opportunity to test in the privacy of their own home.

About 79 per cent of illicit drug toxicity deaths in the province during 2020 had fentanyl detected, based on preliminary data from the BC Coroners Service. 

The take-home packets, which consist of five strips, are available for pick-up from the Living Positive Resource Centre, or you can also bring in a sample for testing during their drop-in hours, Monday to Friday, 2pm to 4pm. 

If you're interested in one of the various workshops hosted by the centre's harm reduction education facilitators, email [email protected].

For more information, visit the Living Positive Resource Centre website

