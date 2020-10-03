163375
162388
Kelowna  

Windows smashed after posting BLM and pro-LGBTQ signs

Windows broken after signs

- | Story: 312186

It was early June, just after the Black Lives Matter rally held in Kelowna, when Oranj Fitness placed signs in their business windows showing support for the BLM movement and Pride.

Owner Tina Joslin says she knew that standing in solidarity with the Black and Queer communities was the right thing to do, but never thought she would have her windows smashed in as a result. 

It happened for the first time on Aug. 5, Joslin's wedding anniversary, and for the second time on Sept. 21 - the week when the Breonna Taylor case ended, and the beginning of Pride.

She believes it wasn't coincidental. 

"You feel so violated. You feel like you want to do good, you want to put up a sign, show what you support and love in the community, like the rainbows up for Pride week. We want to make sure everyone feels loved and included in the community and then something like that is done, so it just feels really hurtful and it’s hard not to take it personally, and it’s just a hassle, like being here Monday night 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. while people board up our windows and we wait for that - it’s just exhausting.

"I’m exhausted from one day of fighting or two months of fighting, I can’t imagine being a person of colour or a queer person."

The first signs Joslin put in her window read 'White silence is violence' and 'Black lives matter more than white feelings,' which brought on "crazy backlash" from people on Facebook and social media channels. 

"People were very upset, and I think it’s just a lack of education and a lack of understanding. Black lives matter more than white feelings doesn’t mean that white lives don’t matter. It just means an actual life, a living being, matters more than how I feel or how anyone else feels.

"Some people don’t understand what white privilege means. It doesn’t mean you haven’t had hard times. It doesn’t mean you haven’t struggled, or that your life has been super easy - it just means you haven’t been discriminated against for the colour of your skin."

She's since changed them to read 'Black lives still matter' and 'Pro black, Pro queer, Pro trans, Pro choice, Pro love.' 

Now, Burke Hair Lounge owner Lisa Burke is taking a stand at her salon just a few doors down the road, by displaying similar signs in their windows. 

"I wish that Kelowna could be a safe place for all walks of life, whether its black, queer, trans, choice and all around just love, and I hate to think that children, youth, any age really, feels discriminated against for the colour of their skin or who they want to love. I wish that we can create a safe space beyond Lawrence with all of downtown Kelowna and really just lead by example." 

She says they've been trying over the past month to come up with creative ways to show support for Oranj, and the social justice movements, but taking action is still quite daunting. 

"To be 100 per cent honest, I have been so scared to have the courage to post signs. I’m scared to be discriminated against, I’m scared to get a rock thrown through my window, I’m scared for so many reasons, but after the second time that Oranj Fitness’ window was smashed I did decide that enough was enough."

Signs are available for businesses to pickup at Burke Hair Lounge with a minimum $1 donation to the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163837
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4266003
5082 Weiss Court
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$970,000
more details
160313


163239


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kalie
Kalie Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162862


TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon fly by.
TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby boy shuts bathroom door for privacy
Must Watch
Check out what this little boy does when his mom finds him in the...
Dwayne Johnson announces XFL kick-off for 2022
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson plans to launch his XFL football league in 2022.
Both ends of the rainbow
Must Watch
Guy gets excited about seeing  both ends of the rainbow.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162960
163836