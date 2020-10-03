Windows smashed after posting BLM and pro-LGBTQ signs

It was early June, just after the Black Lives Matter rally held in Kelowna, when Oranj Fitness placed signs in their business windows showing support for the BLM movement and Pride.

Owner Tina Joslin says she knew that standing in solidarity with the Black and Queer communities was the right thing to do, but never thought she would have her windows smashed in as a result.

It happened for the first time on Aug. 5, Joslin's wedding anniversary, and for the second time on Sept. 21 - the week when the Breonna Taylor case ended, and the beginning of Pride.

She believes it wasn't coincidental.

"You feel so violated. You feel like you want to do good, you want to put up a sign, show what you support and love in the community, like the rainbows up for Pride week. We want to make sure everyone feels loved and included in the community and then something like that is done, so it just feels really hurtful and it’s hard not to take it personally, and it’s just a hassle, like being here Monday night 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. while people board up our windows and we wait for that - it’s just exhausting.

"I’m exhausted from one day of fighting or two months of fighting, I can’t imagine being a person of colour or a queer person."

The first signs Joslin put in her window read 'White silence is violence' and 'Black lives matter more than white feelings,' which brought on "crazy backlash" from people on Facebook and social media channels.

"People were very upset, and I think it’s just a lack of education and a lack of understanding. Black lives matter more than white feelings doesn’t mean that white lives don’t matter. It just means an actual life, a living being, matters more than how I feel or how anyone else feels.

"Some people don’t understand what white privilege means. It doesn’t mean you haven’t had hard times. It doesn’t mean you haven’t struggled, or that your life has been super easy - it just means you haven’t been discriminated against for the colour of your skin."

She's since changed them to read 'Black lives still matter' and 'Pro black, Pro queer, Pro trans, Pro choice, Pro love.'

Now, Burke Hair Lounge owner Lisa Burke is taking a stand at her salon just a few doors down the road, by displaying similar signs in their windows.

"I wish that Kelowna could be a safe place for all walks of life, whether its black, queer, trans, choice and all around just love, and I hate to think that children, youth, any age really, feels discriminated against for the colour of their skin or who they want to love. I wish that we can create a safe space beyond Lawrence with all of downtown Kelowna and really just lead by example."

She says they've been trying over the past month to come up with creative ways to show support for Oranj, and the social justice movements, but taking action is still quite daunting.

"To be 100 per cent honest, I have been so scared to have the courage to post signs. I’m scared to be discriminated against, I’m scared to get a rock thrown through my window, I’m scared for so many reasons, but after the second time that Oranj Fitness’ window was smashed I did decide that enough was enough."

Signs are available for businesses to pickup at Burke Hair Lounge with a minimum $1 donation to the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club.