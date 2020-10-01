BC Tree Fruits downtown office building on the block for $5.2M

Photo: HM Commercial Group

BC Tree Fruits downtown office building officially went on the market today.

HM Commercial Group listed the property at the corner of Water Street and Queensway Avenue Thursday morning.

The asking price, $5.2 million, or $382 per square foot of gross living area.

The July 2019 assessment by BC Assessment came in at $2.727 million.

Company CEO Warren Sarafinchan confirmed to Castanet News last week the 74-year-old building would be listed for sale "imminently."

Sarafinchan indicated he had received a lot of calls from interested parties, including developers, from as far away as Calgary.

The two-storey office building has a total square footage of 13,600, on a relatively small 0.275 acre parcel.

The property, one of just a few downtown properties on the market, is zoned business commercial, but has a future land use of mixed-use commercial-residential.

The city's Official Community Plan allows for building heights of up to 19-storeys on the property.

The listing agent will begin accepting offers Oct. 9.

The last significant sale of downtown commercial property was back in March when UBC Okanagan purchased the Daily Courier building on Doyle Avenue for an undisclosed price.

That property was listed at $12.7 million

HM Commercial Group is a team of Real Estate Professionals licensed with Macdonald Realty Kelowna.