163477
162388
Kelowna  

BC Tree Fruits downtown office building on the block for $5.2M

Building officially up for sale

- | Story: 312178

BC Tree Fruits downtown office building officially went on the market today.

HM Commercial Group listed the property at the corner of Water Street and Queensway Avenue Thursday morning.

The asking price, $5.2 million, or $382 per square foot of gross living area.

The July 2019 assessment by BC Assessment came in at $2.727 million.

Company CEO Warren Sarafinchan confirmed to Castanet News last week the 74-year-old building would be listed for sale "imminently."

Sarafinchan indicated he had received a lot of calls from interested parties, including developers, from as far away as Calgary.

The two-storey office building has a total square footage of 13,600, on a relatively small 0.275 acre parcel.

The property, one of just a few downtown properties on the market, is zoned business commercial, but has a future land use of mixed-use commercial-residential.

The city's Official Community Plan allows for building heights of up to 19-storeys on the property.

The listing agent will begin accepting offers Oct. 9.

The last significant sale of downtown commercial property was back in March when UBC Okanagan purchased the Daily Courier building on Doyle Avenue for an undisclosed price.

That property was listed at $12.7 million

HM Commercial Group is a team of Real Estate Professionals licensed with Macdonald Realty Kelowna.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$949,900
more details
157940


162862


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kalie
Kalie Kelowna SPCA >


163501


163276


Daniel Craig’s ‘fifth and final’ James Bond film No Time to Die ‘ties up all his storylines’

Showbiz
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that forthcoming movie No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig's final outing...
Baby says “no” to everything except money
Must Watch
How cute is this? 2-year-old Ray says “no” to just...
Dog wakes up and smiles at owner
Must Watch
Awwww.
Photoshop fails
Galleries
These photoshop fails are pretty cringy…
Jennifer Lopez named 2020 People’s Choice Awards Icon
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162207