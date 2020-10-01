163477
Kelowna  

NDP nominate candidates in all three Kelowna ridings

NDP fill Kelowna slate

- | Story: 312164

The BC NDP has filled out their list of candidates for the three Kelowna area ridings for the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election.

The party announced late Wednesday night Justin Kulik will carry the party colours in Kelowna-Lake Country, while Krystal Smith will run in Kelowna-Mission.

Spring Hawes was nominated for the Kelowna West riding earlier this week.

Kulik is no stranger to NDP politics.

While still in high school, Kulik ran for the federal NDP in Kelowna-Lake Country in last year's federal election.

Despite missing several all-candidate meetings, Kulik still managed to garner 12.1 per cent of the vote.

Kulik, while still a student at Okanagan Mission Secondary School, started a petition in 2018 to stop food waste in Canada.

At the time, he said he was fed up with $31 billion "of perfectly good food being wasted by supermarkets every year in Canada."

He presented the petition to then federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay on World Food Day.

The party has yet to send out further information on Kulik or Smith.

The BC Liberals announced their list of Central Okanagan candidates the day the election writ was dropped.

Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country) and Ben Stewart (Kelowna West) are both seeking re-election, while Renee Merrifield was nominated in Kelowna-Mission, the riding Steve Thomson has held the past 11 years.

The Green Party has yet to announce candidates for the three ridings.

The party put out a call for candidates last week. The deadline to apply was last Saturday.

Two candidates will run under the Libertarian banner, Kyle Geronazzo in Kelowna-Lake Country and Matt Badura in Kelowna West.

The deadline to register as a candidate with Elections BC is 1 p.m. Friday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163127
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4221120
107-933 Harvey Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$384,900
more details
162679


161622


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kalie
Kalie Kelowna SPCA >


153561


163239


Dog wakes up and smiles at owner

Must Watch
Awwww.
Photoshop fails
Galleries
These photoshop fails are pretty cringy…
Jennifer Lopez named 2020 People’s Choice Awards Icon
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's...
Son makes amazing shot with frisbee
Must Watch
5 year old works hard for trick frisbee shot.
Screaming seagull
Must Watch
You may want to turn your volume down a tad on this one.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163016
163259