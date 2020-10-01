NDP nominate candidates in all three Kelowna ridings

Photo: Facebook Justin Kulik

The BC NDP has filled out their list of candidates for the three Kelowna area ridings for the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election.

The party announced late Wednesday night Justin Kulik will carry the party colours in Kelowna-Lake Country, while Krystal Smith will run in Kelowna-Mission.

Spring Hawes was nominated for the Kelowna West riding earlier this week.

Kulik is no stranger to NDP politics.

While still in high school, Kulik ran for the federal NDP in Kelowna-Lake Country in last year's federal election.

Despite missing several all-candidate meetings, Kulik still managed to garner 12.1 per cent of the vote.

Kulik, while still a student at Okanagan Mission Secondary School, started a petition in 2018 to stop food waste in Canada.

At the time, he said he was fed up with $31 billion "of perfectly good food being wasted by supermarkets every year in Canada."

He presented the petition to then federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay on World Food Day.

The party has yet to send out further information on Kulik or Smith.

The BC Liberals announced their list of Central Okanagan candidates the day the election writ was dropped.

Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country) and Ben Stewart (Kelowna West) are both seeking re-election, while Renee Merrifield was nominated in Kelowna-Mission, the riding Steve Thomson has held the past 11 years.

The Green Party has yet to announce candidates for the three ridings.

The party put out a call for candidates last week. The deadline to apply was last Saturday.

Two candidates will run under the Libertarian banner, Kyle Geronazzo in Kelowna-Lake Country and Matt Badura in Kelowna West.

The deadline to register as a candidate with Elections BC is 1 p.m. Friday.