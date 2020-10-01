Kelowna man unable to visit injured elderly parents after car accident

A Kelowna man who has been denied access to visit his injured elderly parents at Kelowna General Hospital is sharing his story.

Nicholas Swart's parents Ted and Diana Swart enjoy going out to eat, visiting with family and watching movies. Unfortunately, on Sept. 25, the pair was involved in a car accident.

"My mom and dad were going to visit one of us and they were involved in an accident on the corner of K.L.O and Benvoulin – it was quite a serious accident and their car got hit very hard," says Swart.

Ted and Diana both suffered several injuries and were transported to the hospital.

"My dad has a couple of fractured ribs, some fractured vertebrae, a fractured sternum," says Swart. "My mom has a fractured sternum and there's some issue with her knee [that] they're still trying to understand and pretty badly bruised up as well, both of them."

Swart has attempted to visit his parents twice since the accident, but has had no luck due to restrictions over visits.

"Both times they have not allowed me to see them," he says. "On the most recent occasion, the lady at the front desk tried quite hard to get me up, and when I indicated that I was their son it was a very terse 'no', so I had to leave.

"It's frustrating because I know that my parents enjoy being with family – my mother in particular and I'm quite sure that if I was able to see them, I could give them an emotional boost even if it was just a 15-minute visit."

Swart says he is willing to follow strict protocols such as coming at a certain time or wearing any sort of personal protective gear, but it still isn't enough.

"One of the reasons I don't agree with it is, if you look in general in B.C., British Columbians have demonstrated that we're prepared to follow the rules quite well," he says. "There have been a few isolated incidents, but for the most part, British Columbians have done a very good job and I think anyone who wanted to visit family would be quite willing to follow any rules that are in place."

Swart has reached out to Interior Health with his concerns but has yet to get a response.

"I can tell that the staff at the front are not happy with the rules and they actually apologized – one of them went as far as to say that they thought the rules weren't fair," he says.

"The doctors, nurses and staff have been fabulous at the hospital, and I do want to note that and we're very grateful for everything they're doing. My criticism is with the administration side of the hospital and not in any way with those who work there."

Swart hopes Interior Health will reconsider its COVID-19 visitation policies.

"We've been told this virus will be with us for a long time," he says. "It is inconceivable to me that they will keep denying family the opportunity to visit their ill loved ones. It doesn't seem right to me."

Ted and Diana are currently on the road to recovery, but due to the severity of Diana's injuries, she could be in Kelowna General Hospital for some time.

Interior Health has restricted hospital visitations to essential visits only, which are classified as visits for those with critical illness, at end of life, hospice care and medical assistance in dying. Visitors are also permitted if they are assisting with care, helping with communication and decision-making or visiting pediatric care or maternity patients.

"We empathize with all families who have loved ones in care," reads a statement on Interior Health's website, explaining the policy has been put in place "to ensure a strong layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19 in our health-care communities."