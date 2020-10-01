163477
Kelowna  

A political statement on a cash register receipt got the attention of Elections BC

Doc's removes statement

The owner of Doc Willoughby's has removed a political statement from his receipts.

But not before getting a call from Elections BC.

Dave Willoughby got the attention of local, and provincial media, after including the statement, "Oct. 24 vote that f*cker out," referring to Premier John Horgan and the NDP government.

It also caught the attention of the non-partisan organization responsible for conducting provincial, and local elections.

"They contacted me this morning (Wednesday) and wanted me to register as a third-party sponsor," said Willoughby.

"I obviously ruffled some feathers in Victoria. I kicked a hornets nest."

He says Elections BC is just keeping track of people who may be spending money to support political parties.

"Certainly we're not spending any money. We don't have any money to spend."

Willoughby said he complied with their request, and also removed the statement from his receipt.

"We made our point," he says.

"I don't think we have to have it on our receipt all the time to continue to make that point."

