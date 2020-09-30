162805
Kelowna  

RCMP looking to identify person of interest in assault case

'Person of interest' sought

Kelowna RCMP need your help to identify a man wanted in connection to an assault at an apartment in the 1900-block of Pacific Court in Kelowna.

Police aren't saying if this individual is involved in the altercation but they want to identify the person who was caught on surveillance video in the building's lobby on the afternoon of September 20th, 2020.

"Kelowna RCMP is publicly releasing surveillance images of a man in the hopes of advancing an investigation into a report of an assault," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. "Details regarding the nature of the allegations are not being released at this time."

The unknown adult male was described as:

  • African-Canadian man
  • longer black hair
  • multi-coloured toque
  • dark clothing
  • glasses

"We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video", says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. "If you know who this is, please come forward."

If you have information regarding the identity of the man in the photos, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300.

