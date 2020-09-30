163477
Kelowna  

Overnight crash closed Highway 97 in Lake Country

Lake Country crash cleared

An overnight crash closed Highway 97 in Lake Country for about two hours.

Unconfirmed reports are a semi collided with a smaller vehicle in the southbound lanes just north of Oceola Road, near Turtle Bay.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m.

The severity of any injuries in the collision is not known at this time.

DriveBC reports the incident closed down the highway between Gatzke and Oceola roads.

Southbound traffic was detoured via Pelmewash Parkway, while northbound traffic was unaffected.

Emergency services were reported on scene, and DriveBC says the highway was cleared as of 1:30 a.m.

