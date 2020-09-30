Local releases first episode of web series called My Kelowna with a focus on the local arts community

Local artist and entrepreneur Aaron DeSilva released the first episode of a new web series called My Kelowna, which focuses on the growth of the local arts community.

Originally from Ontario, DeSilva had travelled and lived in many places before coming to the Okanagan.

Since ending up in Kelowna, DeSilva has played an important role in the local arts industry, with the creation of 'My Kelowna' one of his biggest projects.

"I had an idea where I wanted to engage with all the photographers and filmmakers in the community and give them 24 hours to show what their version of Kelowna is and then do a screening where everyone shows their five minute short and we get a different perspective on everyone's version of the city," he says.



When coming up with the ideas for the project, DeSilva learned about a grant through Telus Storyhive.



"It was actually a few days before the grant was due so we were racing to the finish line and finally got this whole idea and got it all submitted, and we got it," he says.



"I really wanted to showcase the amount of talent in my specific industry in creative arts, cause I think Kelowna has so many really talented people...I really wanted to figure out and talk to people and get their opinion on how they've had a career that flourished in a small city like Kelowna."



The web series was mostly filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic struck but highlighting on the local arts is especially crucial during this time.



"I think that with the travel restrictions in place, it gives people a reason to dig into where you are as opposed to always trying to find that golden nugget somewhere else because quite often, you can have so much locally that you're not even aware of," says DeSilva.



"I think that with this current state, people are forced to source that local creative or buy that local food and I think that's a really positive thing."



In the video, DeSilva shares his own unique story along with other local musicians, photographers, artists and other creatives.



"I really hope that this can give people a new appreciation for the city that they live in and maybe find out something new that they didn't know about before, whether it be a business or an artist or someone that's doing something really dope," says DeSilva.



And DeSilva hopes to continue the series.



"It is a passion project. Episode one was funded by Telus which was really amazing," he says. "I do want to diversify. I have plans to do the next one on the health and wellness industry and then go into action sports, entrepreneurs and start-ups and the food and beverage industry as well."

Watch the whole video here.