Kelowna  

Dozens of guns seized by police at West Kelowna trailer park, raid connected to homicide investigation

Dozens of guns seized

Police are currently searching a home within the McDougall Estates RV Park in West Kelowna, something search warrant documents say is in connection to the investigation of a homicide in Kelowna last month.

Officers have removed several firearms from the home within the park off Highway 97 and Daimler Avenue. 

John Anderson, the owner of the home being raided, said officers have removed 20-25 guns and a large amount of ammunition from the home. Calling the search “illegal,” Anderson maintains he has proper documentation and permits for all the firearms, including his PAL and RPAL gun licenses.

“I have nothing to hide,” Anderson declared, showing reporters the search warrant police served him with.

The warrant, dated September 29, states “there are reasonable grounds for believing that it is not desirable in the interests or safety of the public including, that John Anderson possess the following items:”

The three “items” on the search warrant are redacted.

Another page of the warrant disclosed that the investigation is related to the homicide of Cory Patterson, who was shot somewhere on McCulloch Road in August. Anderson says police believe a family member could have been connected to the homicide, something he fully disputes.

Anderson says police officers seized his PAL and cellphone when they started the search of the home. Anderson's truck was adorned with pro-gun decals declaring "if they take my gun, it will be hot and empty," and "F*ck gun control," while a sign in his window states "shoot first, ask questions later."

Officers at the scene declined to comment. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

