Dozens of guns seized by police at West Kelowna trailer park

Photo: Sarita Patel

Police are currently searching a home within the McDougall Estates RV Park in West Kelowna.

Officers have removed several firearms from the home within the park off Highway 97 and Daimler Avenue.

John Anderson, the owner of the home being raided, said officers have removed 20-25 guns and a large amount of ammunition from the home. Calling the search “illegal,” Anderson maintains he has proper documentation and permits for all the firearms, including his PAL and RPAL gun licenses.

“I have nothing to hide,” Anderson declared, showing reporters the search warrant police served him with.

The warrant, dated September 29, states “there are reasonable grounds for believing that it is not desirable in the interests or safety of the public including, that John Anderson possess the following items:”

The three “items” on the search warrant are redacted.

Anderson says police officers seized his PAL when they started the search of the home.

Officers at the scene declined to comment. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.