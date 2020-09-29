A handful of B.C. mayors will make an announcement regarding the provincial election Wednesday.

Photo: Wayne Moore/file
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will face the provincial media Wednesday in his role as co-chair of the Urban Mayor's Caucus.
The caucus includes mayors of 13 of the largest municipalities in the province.
The group will hold a virtual news conference Wednesday at noon to make an announcement concerning the provincial election.
A number of topics are expected to be addressed.
Basran, as co-chair, is one of five mayors scheduled to make remarks and answer questions.
The caucus also includes Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian.