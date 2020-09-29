163139
161765
Kelowna  

A handful of B.C. mayors will make an announcement regarding the provincial election Wednesday.

Basran to speak on election

- | Story: 312004

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will face the provincial media Wednesday in his role as co-chair of the Urban Mayor's Caucus.

The caucus includes mayors of 13 of the largest municipalities in the province.

The group will hold a virtual news conference Wednesday at noon to make an announcement concerning the provincial election.

A number of topics are expected to be addressed.

Basran, as co-chair, is one of five mayors scheduled to make remarks and answer questions.

The caucus also includes Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162993
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$959,000
more details
159586


162862


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Poppy
Poppy Kelowna SPCA >


163056


163239


Charming treehouses

Galleries
Would you live in a treehouse?
Charming treehouses (2)
Galleries
Cows sneak up on preoccupied pug
Must Watch
“Poppy the pug loves to roll in the grass, but on this...
Will Smith reunited with Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast for mansion tour
Showbiz
Will Smith was joined by his former The Fresh Prince of Bel Air...
Cute baby sits when the dogs are asked to sit
Must Watch
Dogs and baby learn how to sit.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161944