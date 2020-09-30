Hours-long wait to get through to IH to book COVID-19 tests

Photo: CTV News

Castanet has received multiple reports of long wait times for people trying to book a COVID-19 test through Interior Health.

One tweet says, "I have been on hold with the Interior Health Kelowna test centre trying to get a test since 9 a.m. It is now 3:20 p.m. Testing is inadequate."

Jason W sent Castanet about a similar situation, "I have been on hold for four hours today (Tuesday) trying to book an appointment to get tested. If I didn't have a pregnant wife that could go into labour at any moment, I would not still be on hold."

Jason W says he wants to know if he can safely take her to the birthing ward, or if they would need to be isolated when the baby is due.

Christie B called Castanet to let us know she also spent four hours on the phone Tuesday trying to book an appointment, "I never did get through after more than four hours the phone went dead."

She went so far as to drive to the urgent and primary care centre at the Capri Mall and says, "I was told there are only three people working the phones, resulting in long wait times."

"I know of multiple people who have spent days trying to get through for a COVID test but it's five plus hours on hold — it is not easy to get a COVID test in Kelowna," said another anonymous email to Castanet on Tuesday afternoon.



"How many COVID cases are not going to bother getting tested and possibly could keep spreading the disease since there is not enough testing? No wonder the spread is increasing," Jason W said.

Interior Health says they have seen a surge in calls to its Kelowna testings site this week.

"We are bringing in additional supports to address this increase. Surges happen occasionally and our teams are working hard to ensure everyone gets their appointments and tests as quickly as possible," spokesperson Karl Hardt said.

Hardt says that anyone who believes they have symptoms related to COVID-19 should self isolate until the symptoms are gone, "with, or without, a test."

Hardt also wants to remind people that if you do not have symptoms you don't need a test. The self-assessment tool on the BC Centre for Disease Control's website or calling 811 should be a first step if you are not sure.

"There remain times when the phone lines are busy due to large call volumes at the same time. If people are waiting to get through, we urge everyone to have patience if there is a wait or try again in an hour or so," Hardt says.

Interior Health also wants to remind everyone, "even if you get a negative test result, you should still stay home if you have fever, chills, a persistent cough, diarrhea or are vomiting."