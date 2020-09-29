163054
RCMP investigating attack on 14-year-old boy caught on video

Group attacks teen, films it

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was injured during an alleged group assault on Friday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, Kelowna RCMP attended the scene of an injured teenager. Officers spoke with the teen who says he had been roughhousing with a friend at Waterfront Park when another teenager attacked him.

According to the victim and in a graphic video that was posted online, he was on the ground protecting his head while the teenager on top of him was punching him repeatedly as several others in the crowd kicked him.

“There is a video circulating through social media that shows the violent incident. It is extremely disturbing, and we certainly understand the public outrage,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“The RCMP is in the process of identifying the parties involved, and determining the full story. This investigation is being taken very seriously and we will be working with our community partners to ensure that these youth are dealt with in the proper way.”  

The victim's mother had posted the video online, wanting people with information to come forward.

The mother says her son did nothing to deserve the attack and that the people involved are between the ages of 16 and 19-years-old. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.  Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Castanet has not shared the video as the teens' identities will be protected by a publication ban should they be criminally charged.

