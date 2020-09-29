163139
162228
Kelowna  

RCMP haven't closed the book on a 14-year-old mysterious disappearance

14-year-old case anniversary

Story: 311977

RCMP are hoping for new leads in a 14-year-old cold case mystery.

On September 30, 2006 Aaron Charles Derbyshire went missing after a night out with friends at Level Night Club, formerly known as Splashes.

According to the RCMP, Derbyshire went outside of the club to watch an altercation at 1:40 a.m. and was never seen again.

Derbyshire was reported missing on October 3rd when he did not show up for a family outing. He was born on May 13, 1984, stands five-foot-10 tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.  He was last seen wearing a dark button-up shirt and dark jeans.

"This is the 14th year anniversary of Aaron’s disappearance," RCMP said Tuesday. "Any lead, no matter how trivial it may seem, could end up being important in helping Police solve this case. If you or someone you know saw Aaron Derbyshire around the time of his disappearance, call Police at 250-762-3300."

