163054
Kelowna  

Notorious 'problem house' on Springfield Road finally shuttered

'Problem house' boarded up

- | Story: 311969

A problem house on Kelowna’s Springfield Road, referred to by neighbours as a drug house, has been boarded up.

The house at 3054 Springfield has been the scene of multiple incidents, including a sudden death in July and a raid later that month which netted $10,000 worth of stolen goods. Nine people were arrested following the raid and an undisclosed amount of drugs and cash were also seized.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said the recovered stolen property included “bicycles, power tools, and other equipment.”

Since that time after numerous complaints from neighbours the owner of the home, Hyung Ja Eo was served multiple fines, totalling more than $2,500.
   
In August the City of Kelowna announced bylaw, a building inspector and the Kelowna Fire Department were part of a new team determined to deal with certain "problem" homes in Kelowna. At the time, the city indicated they were putting more pressure on the property owner by levying fines as opposed to evicting tenants.

Neighbours have alleged there may have been upwards of 20 people living on the property at any given time over the past several years.

The house is now boarded up and there are no trespassing signs in several locations.

One of the neighbours Castanet spoke with on Tuesday indicated they believe the efforts by the city, the joint forces raid and the fines levied finally convinced the landlord to take action.

"Bylaw Services says the owner has chosen to board up the house to mitigate any further zoning/building violations from the city," a city spokesman said Tuesday.

The owner of the home has been at odds with city hall for several years over the construction of a carriage home at the back of the property. That part of the property has also been boarded up.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162993
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4270992
#213 3880 Brown Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details
163498


162862


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kit
Kit Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162862


Penelope Cruz developed smoking habit from characters

Showbiz
Penelope Cruz developed a bad smoking habit by portraying characters who puffed away onscreen. The actress, who quit before...
Charming treehouses
Galleries
Would you live in a treehouse?
Charming treehouses (2)
Galleries
Cows sneak up on preoccupied pug
Must Watch
“Poppy the pug loves to roll in the grass, but on this...
Will Smith reunited with Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast for mansion tour
Showbiz
Will Smith was joined by his former The Fresh Prince of Bel Air...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
161944