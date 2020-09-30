Notorious 'problem house' on Springfield Road finally shuttered

Photo: Rob Gibson

A problem house on Kelowna’s Springfield Road, referred to by neighbours as a drug house, has been boarded up.

The house at 3054 Springfield has been the scene of multiple incidents, including a sudden death in July and a raid later that month which netted $10,000 worth of stolen goods. Nine people were arrested following the raid and an undisclosed amount of drugs and cash were also seized.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said the recovered stolen property included “bicycles, power tools, and other equipment.”

Since that time after numerous complaints from neighbours the owner of the home, Hyung Ja Eo was served multiple fines, totalling more than $2,500.



In August the City of Kelowna announced bylaw, a building inspector and the Kelowna Fire Department were part of a new team determined to deal with certain "problem" homes in Kelowna. At the time, the city indicated they were putting more pressure on the property owner by levying fines as opposed to evicting tenants.

Neighbours have alleged there may have been upwards of 20 people living on the property at any given time over the past several years.

The house is now boarded up and there are no trespassing signs in several locations.

One of the neighbours Castanet spoke with on Tuesday indicated they believe the efforts by the city, the joint forces raid and the fines levied finally convinced the landlord to take action.

"Bylaw Services says the owner has chosen to board up the house to mitigate any further zoning/building violations from the city," a city spokesman said Tuesday.

The owner of the home has been at odds with city hall for several years over the construction of a carriage home at the back of the property. That part of the property has also been boarded up.