Provincial gang police unit sweeps Kelowna and Vernon

Photo: RCMP

Weapons, drugs and bundles of cash were seized by members of the provincial gang enforcement unit during a visit to Kelowna and Vernon last week.

Over the four days they spent in the Okanagan, the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team members stopped 65 vehicles and checked 193 people, the majority of whom were connected to the street-level drug trade.

Two airsoft guns, nine knives, one baton, one machete, one prong gun, one rifle with magazines and two cans of bear spray were seized.

In addition, officers also confiscated quantities of suspected cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, Percocet, and potentially deadly fentanyl.

While UGET predominantly works in the Lower Mainland, members are also regularly deployed to communities around the province to provide short-term support to local police agencies.

"The attendance of CFSEU UGET teams into the Okanagan is always appreciated by the local detachments," says superintendent Shawna Baher, officer in charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"CFSEU works very closely with the detachments and the CFSEU members are able to target specific offenders with drug, crime and/or gang ties and focus enforcement on them. We always see excellent pro-active work completed by the team when they attend any of the local communities."