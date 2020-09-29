RCMP with guns drawn surround home in Dilworth

Photo: Contributed
Kelowna RCMP officers surround a home in Dilworth Tuesday morning
UPDATE 12:15 p.m.
The Kelowna RCMP is calling the incident "a medical call" and will not be releasing any additional information.
ORIGINAL noon
Heavily armed police briefly surrounded a home on Dilworth Mountain this morning.
Neighbours say several police officers, and at least 10 RCMP vehicles, were outside a home on Chilanko Court with their weapons drawn.
At roughly 10:45 a.m. witnesses say a man exited the home and was arrested.
Castanet News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.
Photo: Contributed