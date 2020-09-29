162618
Kelowna  

RCMP with guns drawn surround home in Dilworth

Police surround home

- | Story: 311955

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP is calling the incident "a medical call" and will not be releasing any additional information.

ORIGINAL noon

Heavily armed police briefly surrounded a home on Dilworth Mountain this morning.

Neighbours say several police officers, and at least 10 RCMP vehicles, were outside a home on Chilanko Court with their weapons drawn.

At roughly 10:45 a.m. witnesses say a man exited the home and was arrested. 

Castanet News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

