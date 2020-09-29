Castanet hit the streets to find out whether you'll be voting in the October election

The provincial election set for October 24 is coming up quickly, mail-in ballot numbers have soared and we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.

Premier John Horgan called for the election on September 21, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a key reason why British Columbians must vote next month.

With everything that’s going on right now, Castanet hit the streets to ask whether you’ll be voting this year. Sixty-one per cent of voters cast a ballot in the 2017 BC election.



