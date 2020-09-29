163139
Kelowna  

Castanet hit the streets to find out whether you'll be voting in the October election

Will you vote this October?

The provincial election set for October 24 is coming up quickly, mail-in ballot numbers have soared and we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.

Premier John Horgan called for the election on September 21, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a key reason why British Columbians must vote next month. 

With everything that’s going on right now, Castanet hit the streets to ask whether you’ll be voting this year. Sixty-one per cent of voters cast a ballot in the 2017 BC election.

Will you be voting in the upcoming election? Send us your thoughts by emailing [email protected].

For information on how to vote with the special pandemic restrictions in place, click here

