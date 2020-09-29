163477
Kelowna  

Capital News Centre to require masks as of October 1

Mask requirement at CNC

Visitors to the Capital News Centre will soon be required to wear a face mask while in the building, the fitness centre and arena announced Tuesday. 

Effective October 1, all employees, visitors and customers must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, with the exception of:

  • They are on ice/field of play or player benches. 
  • Fitness training
  • Within the dressing room when a helmet is worn. When an athlete’s helmet is removed, a face covering must be worn. 
  • While dining at Boomers Bar and Grill 
  • For any emergency or medical purpose

The facility says the mask policy will be enforced. Signs will be placed at entrances and people entering will be given a verbal reminder. Those that refuse to comply will be banned from the property.

“Employees will be trained on the policy, including where and how to properly wear a mask or face covering, and how to respond to customers who are not cooperative in wearing a mask or face covering,” a notice on CNC’s website says.

