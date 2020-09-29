163477
Libertarian Kyle Geronazzo running in Kelowna-Lake Country

Libertarian joins race

A Libertarian has joined the provincial election race in Kelowna-Lake Country.

Kyle Geronazzo will carry the banner for the British Columbia Libertarian Party.

“I’m running for the BC Libertarian Party because I do not believe in one-size-fits-all solutions; whether that comes to auto-insurance, education, health care, or even liquor distribution. You are the most qualified person to make decisions in your life, and I believe that you should have more power to do so," says Geronazzo.

“You deserve a lower rate of taxation, more choice in your services, and real freedom. You deserve a government that sees itself for what it is; a servant of the people, not the ruler of the people.”

Geronazzo previously ran in the 2018 byelection in Kelowna West and garnered just 55 votes.

"I discovered first hand just how sick and tired people were of the current two-party system, which often led folks into choosing the lesser of two evils," he says of the experience. "I’m here to add another voice on the matter, an option that is not the ‘lesser’ of anything, but a real alternative.”

The BC Libertarian Party was founded in 1986. Its mandate is to advocate for individual liberty, lower taxes, free markets, and social tolerance.

In the 2017 provincial election, the BC Libertarian Party ran 30 candidates and has organized 31 candidates this time, in under a week. 

The party believes British Columbians should be free to pursue their vision of a better life, "as long as they never harm another person while doing so."

