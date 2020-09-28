Much needed staff parking secured around KGH

Photo: Google Maps

Kelowna city council has unanimously approved the addition of much needed parking for staff at Kelowna General Hospital.

The surface parking lot will be constructed on four parcels of land on Speer Street and one on Pandosy.

Newly hired urban planning manager Jocelyn Black told council Monday the properties in question are just east of the hospital and adjacent to the Dr. Walter Anderson building.

Once complete, access to the lot will be from the existing lane off Rose Avenue.

She says a portion of the lost west of the laneway is an extension of the Dr. Anderson parking lot.

Interior Health intends to operate the lot 24-7.