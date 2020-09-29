Kal Tire say 18% of BC drivers did not remove winter tires due to COVID-19

Winter tires will be required on vehicles travelling most BC highways by the end of this week.

Starting October 1, you should have winter tires on your vehicle if you are travelling between just about any two communities in the B.C. Interior.

But a national survey from Vernon-based Kal Tire shows many drivers will wait too long before putting on their winter tires, while others use tires that are unsafe on snow and ice.

Cam Currie, manager of Kal Tire in Kelowna, says 18 per cent of British Columbians did not remove their winter tires this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said using winters throughout the summer can cause significant wear and tear.

“We could see as much as 50 per cent fast wear out of those winter tires,” he says advising residents to come in to check the quality of their tires before the season shifts, or to check at home.

Currie reminds the public that while not everyone may need winter tires, particularly if they are not leaving the city, but all-seasons do not perform well once the temperature dips below seven degrees.

"If you are on the mountain passes or if you do plan to be on these road trips through the winter season, there’s nothing that is going to be as safe as a winter.”

Amongst those who did change into winter tires, 60 per cent say they'll wait until November or the first snowfall to put on them back on. Currie though advises residents not to wait too long as their showroom is now limited due to COVID.

“So much of it is the peace of mind you’re going to get,” he says. “With so much that we can’t plan right now, getting in front of this and at least knowing you’re going to be as safe as possible for whatever road conditions you’re going to be in, is absolutely the best way to be.”

Currie says he can’t stress enough to know what condition your tires are in before it’s too late and you are stuck in the first-snowfall rush. Kal Tire is accepting walk-ins but they do encourage booking an appointment online.