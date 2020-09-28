162618
Kelowna  

'Too Hot to Handle' star Francesco Farago spends time in Okanagan

'Too Hot' star tours Valley

Story: 311875

'Too Hot to Handle' star Francesca Farago, a 26-year-old Instagram model, has been spending time in Kelowna.

If you are one of the Instagram model's 4.8 million followers, you can see that she has been touring the Okanagan over the weekend, including stops at 50th Parallel, Quails Gate and the Naked Cafe.

Farago, who hails from Vancouver, shot to stardom on the Netflix show, "Too Hot to Handle," where the premise is, "fifteen hot contestants must abstain from all physical and sexual contact with one another to keep their $100,000 cash prize fund intact." 

The Netflix original series states the show is designed to give the contestants, “essential tools to become authentically connected with each other and themselves, steering them away from meaningless hookups and towards long-lasting relationships.”

Francesca lost the most amount of money in her house due to her sexual antics and was a lightning rod of drama on the show.

At one point her partner on the show, Harry Jowsey, asked her to marry him. The couple is no longer together and it appears the beauty was enjoying the beautiful Okanagan and documenting her travels and exploits on Instagram.

