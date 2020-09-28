Fifth COVID-19 case linked to church outbreak

Photo: Castanet Staff

Interior Health says there has been a fifth COVID-19 case related to the outbreak at the Calvary Chapel Church in Kelowna.

The health authority says anyone who attended services at the church on Sept. 20 should self-isolate until Oct. 4.

Initially, IH directed people to self-isolate if they attended services on Sept. 13, depending on what room they participated in services within.

While the church is located within the Kelowna Christian School, IH says the church outbreak has no impact on students.

“We want to thank the Calvary Chapel community for their ongoing co-operation and reassure members of the Kelowna Christian School community that there are no exposures of concern related to the school.”

Anyone with mild symptoms should call their primary care provider, or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre to seek testing.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is holding a provincial news conference at 3 p.m. and will likely address the situation.

As always, testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including: