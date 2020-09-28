163139
162388
Kelowna  

Fifth COVID-19 case linked to church outbreak

5th case linked to church

- | Story: 311829

Interior Health says there has been a fifth COVID-19 case related to the outbreak at the Calvary Chapel Church in Kelowna.

The health authority says anyone who attended services at the church on Sept. 20 should self-isolate until Oct. 4.

Initially, IH directed people to self-isolate if they attended services on Sept. 13, depending on what room they participated in services within.

While the church is located within the Kelowna Christian School, IH says the church outbreak has no impact on students.

“We want to thank the Calvary Chapel community for their ongoing co-operation and reassure members of the Kelowna Christian School community that there are no exposures of concern related to the school.”

Anyone with mild symptoms should call their primary care provider, or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre to seek testing.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is holding a provincial news conference at 3 p.m. and will likely address the situation.

As always, testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161718
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4271659
2-140 Mills Rd
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$550,000
more details
161359


162405


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gracie
Gracie Kelowna SPCA >


162935


154284


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
161944