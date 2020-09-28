City of Kelowna announces grants for arts and culture

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna has announced that more than $150,000 in art and culture grants are available to local groups this year.

The money will go towards supporting local, incorporated, non-profit arts, culture and heritage organizations.



“These grants are more important than ever this year,” said Christine McWillis, cultural services manager.

"The pandemic has been especially hard on our arts and culture community, but they have shown to be resilient. These grants will help support groups as they continue to do exciting and creative work here in Kelowna.”



There are two grants available for organizations to apply for:

General Operating Grants are extended to local arts, culture and heritage organizations which do most of their work in Kelowna and who work to advance the goals and strategies of the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan.

Project Grants are awarded to community organizations which provide a festival, event or project that feature arts, culture or heritage and are accessible to the public.



The Project Grants are open to all non-profit organizations, not just those in the arts, culture and heritage sector.



Organizations interested in applying for the grants are encouraged to attend a free virtual information workshops.

Monday, Oct. 5 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The workshops are free, but interested parties are required to register.

All grant applications will be accepted until Monday, November 30 at 3 p.m.