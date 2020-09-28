Bomb threat to Winners last week was a hoax

Photo: Rob Gibson

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they are still investigating a bomb threat made at the Winners location in Orchard Plaza on Friday.

“The initial report to police prompted an immediate shut down of the surrounding roads and businesses in the area were evacuated,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP on Monday. “Members of the Kelowna Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service were placed on standby to assist if required.”

Several employees of the Lee Valley hardware store and Winners informed Castanet that they were told by RCMP to evacuate the premises just around noon on Friday. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and they have confirmed that there was no explosive device in the area, and the threat was false.

The area and businesses have since been re-opened.

“We are appreciative of the cooperation of the evacuees as it allowed us to secure a timely and safe investigation,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The criminal investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.