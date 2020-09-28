163054
162225
Kelowna  

Known associate of Kelowna Hells Angels set for trial next month

Repeat offender on trial

- | Story: 311818

A "known associate" of the Kelowna Hells Angels will appear in court to begin his long-awaited trial on Oct. 19.

Colin Bayley was charged last spring with aggravated assault on May 6, 2019 after he allegedly put a 41-year-old man in hospital.

The Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse on May 15, 2019 as part of their investigation into Bayley, and the 30-year-old was arrested just a few hours later

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in January this year but was moved to September, and has now been delayed until Oct. 19. 

While the details of the alleged aggravated assault are not yet known, Bayley is restricted from having any contact with employees of Doc Willoughby's Pub, and from visiting the 300 block of Bernard Avenue. 

He is also banned from wearing any Hells Angels clothing, or associating with anyone wearing Hells Angels clothing, along with attending the Hells Angels clubhouse.

At the time of his arrest in May 2019, Bayley had just completed a 12-month probation period for a prior assault he committed in Jan. 2017. 

Bayley remains out of custody on bail.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161359
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
2288 Benvoulin Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$420,000
more details
161356


162546


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Floki
Floki Kelowna SPCA >


153561


160972


Man makes chip shot with a rake

Must Watch
Well that’s a first.
Sting releasing duets album
Music
Sting announced the release of his forthcoming duets album by...
Monday Eats!- September 28, 2020
Galleries
Amazing food that we wish we were eating RIGHT NOW!
Monday Eats!- September 28, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Pet turtle loves to watch cooking shows on TV
Must Watch
This person made Wilma the turtle a couch so she could watch her...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162851
161910