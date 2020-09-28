163139
Kelowna  

Okanagan College welcomes two new board members

OC's new board members

- | Story: 311815

Okanagan College’s Board of Governors has appointed two new area residents.

Andrea Alexander, a Councillor with the Westbank First Nation, and JoAnn Fowler, an Enderby resident who is a mentor for new social workers with the Ministry of Children and Family Development, have been appointed for one-year terms to the board.

“I’m looking forward to working with Andrea and JoAnn, who brings a tremendous depth of experience working with and serving communities in the region,” notes Gloria Morgan, the Chair of the Board of Governors.

Fowler is the President of the Shuswap Children’s Association, Treasurer of the Enderby and District Community Resource Centre and a former Director of Child Welfare Department for the Splatsin Band. She holds a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Victoria.

“I’m honoured to be appointed to the Board of Governors,” she says, “and am looking forward to making a contribution to the development of the institution.”

In addition to her role as a Councillor with Westbank First Nation, Andrea Alexander sits on the First Nation Policing Program Stakeholder Panel, the Okanagan Nation Alliance Syilx Indian Residential School Committee, and is a representative for WFN Council on the sensisyusten School Board. 

“I believe in the importance of education and pride myself in striving to continue to learn. I look forward to holding a seat on the Okanagan College Board of Governors and continuing to make a difference in the field of education,” says Alexander.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Indigenous Studies from UBC Okanagan and has also completed certificates in Indigenous Leadership, Governance, and Management Excellence. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
2288 Benvoulin Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$420,000
more details
161359


163152


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gracie
Gracie Kelowna SPCA >


163056


162862


Man makes chip shot with a rake

Must Watch
Well that’s a first.
Sting releasing duets album
Music
Sting announced the release of his forthcoming duets album by...
Monday Eats!- September 28, 2020
Galleries
Amazing food that we wish we were eating RIGHT NOW!
Monday Eats!- September 28, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Pet turtle loves to watch cooking shows on TV
Must Watch
This person made Wilma the turtle a couch so she could watch her...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162734
161944