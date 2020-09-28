Okanagan College’s Board of Governors has appointed two new area residents.
Andrea Alexander, a Councillor with the Westbank First Nation, and JoAnn Fowler, an Enderby resident who is a mentor for new social workers with the Ministry of Children and Family Development, have been appointed for one-year terms to the board.
“I’m looking forward to working with Andrea and JoAnn, who brings a tremendous depth of experience working with and serving communities in the region,” notes Gloria Morgan, the Chair of the Board of Governors.
Fowler is the President of the Shuswap Children’s Association, Treasurer of the Enderby and District Community Resource Centre and a former Director of Child Welfare Department for the Splatsin Band. She holds a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Victoria.
“I’m honoured to be appointed to the Board of Governors,” she says, “and am looking forward to making a contribution to the development of the institution.”
In addition to her role as a Councillor with Westbank First Nation, Andrea Alexander sits on the First Nation Policing Program Stakeholder Panel, the Okanagan Nation Alliance Syilx Indian Residential School Committee, and is a representative for WFN Council on the sensisyusten School Board.
“I believe in the importance of education and pride myself in striving to continue to learn. I look forward to holding a seat on the Okanagan College Board of Governors and continuing to make a difference in the field of education,” says Alexander.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Indigenous Studies from UBC Okanagan and has also completed certificates in Indigenous Leadership, Governance, and Management Excellence.
Okanagan College welcomes two new board members
OC's new board members
Okanagan College’s Board of Governors has appointed two new area residents.
More Kelowna News
- Minimal risk to wild salmonBC Coast - 12:18 pm
- COVID-19: latest numbersCanada - 11:47 am
- Private rd block vandalizedSouth Okanagan - 11:45 am
- OC's new board membersOkanagan - 11:45 am
- Bomb threat was a hoaxKelowna - 11:18 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$420,000
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Gracie Kelowna SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library