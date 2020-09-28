163477
Kelowna  

Seach and rescue teams in Central and South Okanagan add canine members

Furry searchers join teams

- | Story: 311771

Search and Rescue teams from Kelowna Oliver/ Osoyoos have added four-legged members to their teams.

Labrador retriever Chase and German shepherd Kaya were validated by RCMP Police Dog Services at the BC Search Dog Association’s training course last week in Merritt.

In B.C., civilian dog handlers and their search dogs used by BC Search and Rescue group must be accredited by the RCMP and recognized by Emergency Management BC.

“We are looking forward to have our dogs aid in search and rescues in the Okanagan and surrounding areas. When we are needed, the RCMP will task us through the Provincial Emergency Program," says Chase’s handler, Terry Downs from COSAR.

“Dogs have a great sense of smell, but they also have superior hearing and night vision. This can help save time, and time is of the essence in a search. One search dog can be the equivalent of 20 to 30 human searchers,” adds Kaya’s handler, Mike Arychuk from OOSAR.

A K9 handler puts in approximately 2,000 hours of training over the first two years and spends thousands of dollars on the care and training of their dogs, and Downs and Arychuk are also active volunteers on their respective search teams.

Search and rescue teams don't charge for their services in B.C. and are non-profit societies operated by volunteers. Some funding is received through provincial and regional governments, with the remainder coming from donations or fundraising efforts.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4202082
3107 Sageview Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$835,000
more details
162111


162341


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Poppy
Poppy Kelowna SPCA >


162935


162162


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday mornings start better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Chris Hemsworth returning to Netflix for new movie Spiderhead
Showbiz
Chris Hemsworth is teaming up with Netflix again for forthcoming...
Abandoned places
Galleries
Check out these eerie abandoned places.
Tom Hanks helped finance Forrest Gump scenes
Showbiz
Tom Hanks dug deep to help finance some parts of his beloved...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162297
162225