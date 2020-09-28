163054
163493
Kelowna  

Local football teams get to work out with Calgary Stampeders

Playing with the big leagues

- | Story: 311757

Sarita Patel

Athletes Learning From Athletes put on an all-pro camp this weekend in Kelowna. With the CFL season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Calgary Stampeders came to teach coaches and players the fundamentals of football.

“I have a friend of mine that I played community ball at this age that lives out here and there was a big of a need for some football,” explains Corey Mace, defensive line coach for the Calgary Stampeders.

“Understanding these kids are now getting intergraded into their team sports it was still something we wanted to come out here and do - bring some competition, bring some coaching and teaching the fundamentals.”

Mace says this helps keep the CFL alive as they are the future, either they’ll become players or lifelong fans.

Taylor Altilio, owner of ALFA and the special teams' assistant coach for the Stampeders says people have the urge and need to get out after being under strict protocols related to the pandemic.

“If we can give these kids one or two or three things to take away from the week and learn something, that’s the goal for the whole thing,” says Altilio. 

Bo Levi Mitchell understands the power of being an elite athlete and a role model for the younger generation. 

“If you have the platform to help bring kids out, I think you’re kind of obligated to use it,” he said, adding they’re not doing it for the money. 

“So far we haven’t made a dollar yet .. you’re spending all the money on the rentals and the shirts and the equipment you’re giving the kids because it’s really about getting out here and getting these kids better,” adds Mitchell. 

How did the kids like working out alongside professionals?

“You watch these guys on TV and you grow up admiring them and wanting to be like them and now finally being able to stand next to them and learn from them especially,” says Kaelen Berg a defensive end.

“It’s like dream come true, you know what I mean because these are the best and learning from the best only makes you the best.”

“It’s been great. I got a lot of coaching from CFL coaches, to highly experienced coaches and it was awesome,” adds Bronte Gallo, a tight end. 

Mitchell explains how growth and experience can help shape a great athlete. 

“Everyone of us has flaws. At the age that they’re at right now, I was terrible as an athlete. It was something I had to work at every single day to get to here so just letting them know that you’re the same as I was and you have the same opportunity that I did.”

Berg was surprised by how much knowledge and information you can get for a session like this, not only about the game of football but about yourself.

“I never knew I could be this fast, I never knew I could be this good but you know being able to take knowledge from the best-of-the-best really put things into perspective for me and helps adapts and be able to perform at my highest.”

With the success of ALFA’s inaugural camp, they’re looking to bring back in 2021. 

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

161718
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4274808
2893 Robinson Rd
Fil Strycharek bedrooms Vantage West Realty baths
$612,000
more details
162993


162862


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Poppy
Poppy Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162862


Chris Hemsworth returning to Netflix for new movie Spiderhead

Showbiz
Chris Hemsworth is teaming up with Netflix again for forthcoming movie Spiderhead. The 37-year-old actor will appear alongside...
Abandoned places
Galleries
Check out these eerie abandoned places.
Tom Hanks helped finance Forrest Gump scenes
Showbiz
Tom Hanks dug deep to help finance some parts of his beloved...
Dogs curious about phone on the ground
Must Watch
What’s that?  
Contactless delivery goes to the squirrel
Must Watch


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162851
161944