Traffic slow on Highway 97 at Antlers Beach on Sunday afternoon

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

A single-lane is now alternating for vehicles on Highway 97 after a motorcycle and truck accident.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

Cars are now getting by in the northbound lanes on Highway 97.



A crash analyst is heading to the scene as RCMP are trying to clear the area right by the crash.

UPDATE 12:52 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 in both directions south of Peachland.

Castanet's Colin Dacre is at the scene and says the crash is between a motorcycle and truck.

DriveBC says the road is closed for 4.4 km between Brent Road and Renfrew Road.

There is no word on the severity or if there are any injuries at this time but DriveBC says an assessment is in progress with the next update coming at 2 p.m.

- With files from Colin Dacre

ORIGINAL 12:57 p.m.

It is slow going on Highway 97 at Antlers Beach in Peachland.

A vehicle incident has stopped traffic in both directions near the regional park.

At this time it's not clear what has caused the slowdown. Motorists say cars were getting by earlier but now traffic is at a standstill in both directions.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.