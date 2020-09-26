COVID-19 outbreak at Calvary Chapel Church does not impact Kelowna Christian School

UPDATE: 3:31 p.m.

The head of the Kelowna Christian School Mike Campbell has confirmed the outbreak at the Calvary Chapel Church does not impact students at the school.

While the church is located within the Kelowna Christian School, the outbreak alert only affects those who were in the Ann Rauser Hall of the Calvary Chapel Church for the 10:30 a.m. service on Sept. 13.

ORIGINAL: 2:38 p.m.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kelowna church.

Saturday, Interior Health issued an outbreak alert for the Calvary Chapel Church, at 2870 Benvoulin Road in the same building as the Kelowna Christian School, stemming from a morning service on Sunday Sept. 13.

Four people connected to the service have tested positive for the virus. The latest three cases were identified Friday and Saturday, leading IH to declare the outbreak.

“Public health officials are asking individuals who were in the Ann Rauser Hall, within the building at 2870 Benvoulin Rd. for the 10:30 a.m. live service to self-isolate until end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 27 and to get tested if they display symptoms of COVID-19,” Interior Health said in a statement.

The morning televised service was held in the library of the church. IH says physical distancing and other precautions were in place during the service. The church reopened their Sunday services on June 28 with a maximum of 50 attendees, and they have a list of COVID-19 measures posted on their webpage.

“We want to thank the church community for the co-operation being shown as we work to limit this exposure,” IH says.

It's unclear if the outbreak will impact students at Kelowna Christian School.