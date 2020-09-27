Resident only parking sign illegally posted near Mountainview Village assisted living facility

Photo: Contributed

Nurses from Kelowna's Mountainview Village assisted living facility are concerned after a 'resident only' parking sign was posted along a public street near the facility.

A Mountainview Village nurse reached out to Castanet last week after the sign was posted, saying staff are now confused over whether or not they can park there. Mountainview Village is located at 1540 K.L.O. Road and beside the facility is Burtch Road, where the sign has been posted.

"There's nurses and care-aids going to work and now have the stress of getting their cars towed on a public street," she says. "We're frontline workers. We work extra hours to help old people and then he wants to tow our vehicles?"

The sign reads: "Resident parking, unauthorized vehicles will be towed at owner's expense."

The City of Kelowna has confirmed the sign is not a standard city sign and was likely placed by a resident in the area. It is not enforceable.

"Having said that, any facility/business such as Mountainview must accommodate their parking needs, including staff parking on their site to avoid unnecessarily impacting the surrounding neighbourhood," says City of Kelowna manager of Parking Services Dave Duncan.

Residents of the area could initiate a petition if they feel it is necessary and if 70 per cent are in agreement, restrictions such as time limits could be implemented on the street.

"When signs are placed illegally, a complaint can be made to our bylaw services department to attend and investigate," says Duncan.