Local Animal Food Bank gears up for food drive to help people in need

With CERB payments ending soon, the Okanagan Animal Food Bank is expecting a rise in demand for their services, so they're hosting a pet food drive at various locations.

The Animal Food Bank is a non-profit organization that has grown to serve people nationally. Relying on donations of pet food and supplies, they distribute these items to pet owners who may be homeless, low-income earners or those who are just experiencing hard times.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it caused a massive spike in demand. Once CERB started, the need settled, but now that CERB payments are ending, and with Christmas just around the corner, demand is expected to rise.

"Last year we went through 2,000 pounds of food in a week at Christmas," says co-founder of the Animal Food Bank Nicole Wilks. She expects similar demand this year.

The Animal Food Bank is hosting the food drive at various pet stores on Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and volunteers are needed.

The food drive is taking place at the following local locations:

Pet Planet West Kelowna 100-1135 Stevens Road

Total Pet - 1985 Harvey Avenue

Tailblazers KLO - 1790 KLO Road

Tailblazers Glenmore - 105-1014 Glenmore Drive

Pet Planet Vernon Square - 4400 32 Street

Pet food and supply donations are needed, with a particular need for cat food. Monetary donations are also needed.

"No donation is too small," says Wilks. "I had one lady drop off one can of dog food and she apologized that it was just a can and I reminded her that that can will feed a dog for a day and that's huge. It's the difference between being hungry and not hungry."

And Wilks is also hoping to inspire local businesses to get involved.

"With Christmas coming up and COVID making Christmas parties look a bit different, maybe they want to have employee donation drives or sponsor an event for us. Give us a donation of a gift card to their business that we can raffle off at our donation drives, anything and everything is possible," she says.

"We have received a $500 corporate donation from Rad Websites and they have challenged other businesses as passionate about animal welfare to meet or beat their donation."

Those who may need the services provided by the Animal Food Bank can learn more here.

"We have no qualification criteria so we make the process as barrier-free as possible," says Wilks. "We want to help. I love hearing stories about the people we've helped."

Those wanting to donate or volunteer can email [email protected] to get involved.