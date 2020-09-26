Motionball is live on Sportsnet or streamed online Saturday morning

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Motionball in Kelowna in 2019.

A local event that raises thousands of dollars for Special Olympic athletes every day is taking place Saturday morning, but it looks a little different than year's past.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Motionall Marathon of Sport is going virtual this year, and it's being broadcast on Sportsnet ONE.

In year's past, hundreds of people have gathered in cities across the country, including Kelowna, to play a variety of different sports, alongside Special Olympics athletes. But this year, participants will join in from home, watching the festivities on TV, or streamed online.

“While COVID-19 has affected us all, Special Olympics athletes are feeling the effects of this global pandemic more than most. Sports programs are suspended, competitions have been cancelled and many athletes remain stuck indoors, at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than the general population,” Motionball's Erica Marshall said in a press release.

“This is why, now more than ever, the role of Motionball events in these athlete’s lives is incredibly important. As one of Special Olympics’ largest funding partners in Canada, Motionball has donated over $13 million to date and can't stop now. Hence why the event has gone virtual.”

The 2020 event, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m., will feature five-time Olympic figure skating medalist Tessa Virtue. While there's no cost to tune in, donations are welcome.

Last year's Motionball event in Kelowna raised a record-breaking $140,000 for Special Olympic athletes, and organizers are hoping to raise $60,000 this year.