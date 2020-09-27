Kelowna's Vitalis one of Canada's fastest-growing companies

Photo: Contributed

Vitalis Extraction Technology has been growing at breakneck speed over the last few years, and on Friday it was recognized for its stunning transformation.

The five-year-old Kelowna technology and manufacturing company, which produces industrial-scale carbon dioxide extraction systems, landed at No. 3 on The Globe and Mail’s second annual Top 400 list of Canada’s top growing companies in 2020.

According to the figures produced by Vitalis, its revenue has grown a whopping 8,090% over the last three years. The company, whose headquarters are on Gaston Avenue in downtown Kelowna’s north end, had revenue between $25 million and $50 million in 2019.

For more on this story and to see the other Kelowna companies that cracked the list, visit Okanagan Edge.