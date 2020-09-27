162618
Kelowna's Vitalis one of Canada's fastest-growing companies

Vitalis extracts big revenue

Vitalis Extraction Technology has been growing at breakneck speed over the last few years, and on Friday it was recognized for its stunning transformation.

The five-year-old Kelowna technology and manufacturing company, which produces industrial-scale carbon dioxide extraction systems, landed at No. 3 on The Globe and Mail’s second annual Top 400 list of Canada’s top growing companies in 2020.

According to the figures produced by Vitalis, its revenue has grown a whopping 8,090% over the last three years. The company, whose headquarters are on Gaston Avenue in downtown Kelowna’s north end, had revenue between $25 million and $50 million in 2019.

For more on this story and to see the other Kelowna companies that cracked the list, visit Okanagan Edge.

