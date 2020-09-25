162114
162225
Kelowna  

United Way kicks off 70th year; the need is greater than ever

The need is bigger than ever

- | Story: 311684

COVID-19 couldn't stop the 70th annual United Way campaign kick-off.

This year's event was virtual, but Kahir Lalji, United Way Southern Interior executive director says it was as well attended as previous years.

"It was a very different year, but also a very special year."

Lalji says that by making the event virtual people from all across the Southern Interior could participate.

"To date we've invested over $2.1 million in over 90 charities across 30 communities and we know that money will only help a fraction of those in need."

Lalji says the United Way is more necessary than ever at times like these and they hope people will continue to donate time and money so they can continue to do.

"We know that the pandemic has heightened and deepened the need."

Lalji says he is grateful for the support, "thank you to all those who decided to and join us and participate."

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

159586
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4265134
3045 Burtch Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$838,000
more details
160736


154284


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >


163056


160939


TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics of the week!
TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Nancy Cartwright does her 7 Simpsons characters in under 40 seconds
Must Watch
Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson.
Pup fails at trying to steal owner’s shoe through doggy door
Must Watch
It looks like this person has found the missing shoe that they...
Ray Fisher returning for Justice League reshoot
Showbiz
Ray Fisher will reportedly return for reshoots Zack Snyder is...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162663
161944