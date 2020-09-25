United Way kicks off 70th year; the need is greater than ever

Photo: Contributed

COVID-19 couldn't stop the 70th annual United Way campaign kick-off.

This year's event was virtual, but Kahir Lalji, United Way Southern Interior executive director says it was as well attended as previous years.

"It was a very different year, but also a very special year."

Lalji says that by making the event virtual people from all across the Southern Interior could participate.

"To date we've invested over $2.1 million in over 90 charities across 30 communities and we know that money will only help a fraction of those in need."

Lalji says the United Way is more necessary than ever at times like these and they hope people will continue to donate time and money so they can continue to do.

"We know that the pandemic has heightened and deepened the need."

Lalji says he is grateful for the support, "thank you to all those who decided to and join us and participate."