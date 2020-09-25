Wednesday's wind storm produces more deadfall on Friday

Photo: Cecilia Ziemer

Wednesday's wind and rain storm appears to have claimed another tree.

Cecilia Ziemer, who lives on the 500-block of Milex Court in Rutland, tells Castanet she stepped outside at 10 a.m. Friday morning for a smoke with her roommate when they saw the back yard covered by a large broken tree branch, snapped like a twig.

"She (her roommate) was like, oh my god, what happened to the tree, it's on the ground," Ziemer says.

Ziemer thinks Wednesday's wind storm damaged the tree and caused a large branch to snap off.

"The branch fills the whole backyard," Ziemer says.

Now the homeowner will have to have the branch removed, but it could have been much worse, "it just missed hitting the house, it's about two feet away from the side of the house."

Environment Canada says wind gusts during Wednesday night's storm in the Central Okanagan were in the 50 to 80 km/h range between 10 p.m. and midnight and between 10 to 15 millimetres of rain fell.

Both Fortis and BC Hydro reported power outages, some areas were without power until noon on Thursday.