162114
162388
Kelowna  

Delinquent property owners are all paid up

City tax sale cancelled

- | Story: 311668

The City of Kelowna has cancelled this year's tax sale.

The sale of properties three years behind in paying their municipal taxes was scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m.

However, in a brief news release Friday afternoon, the city indicated all property owners on the tax sale list "no longer have a delinquent balance"

The city is required through the Local Government Act, to put up for sale any property which is three-years behind in paying municipal taxes.

In order to be removed from the sale, property owners are only required to make good on one year's worth of taxes, plus all penalties accrued.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162993
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


162936


Real Estate
4202082
3107 Sageview Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$835,000
more details
161718




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >


153561


162862


TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics of the week!
TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Nancy Cartwright does her 7 Simpsons characters in under 40 seconds
Must Watch
Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson.
Pup fails at trying to steal owner’s shoe through doggy door
Must Watch
It looks like this person has found the missing shoe that they...
Ray Fisher returning for Justice League reshoot
Showbiz
Ray Fisher will reportedly return for reshoots Zack Snyder is...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
161715