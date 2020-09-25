Delinquent property owners are all paid up

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna has cancelled this year's tax sale.

The sale of properties three years behind in paying their municipal taxes was scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m.

However, in a brief news release Friday afternoon, the city indicated all property owners on the tax sale list "no longer have a delinquent balance"

The city is required through the Local Government Act, to put up for sale any property which is three-years behind in paying municipal taxes.

In order to be removed from the sale, property owners are only required to make good on one year's worth of taxes, plus all penalties accrued.