Kelowna  

Housing diversity within Kelowna has led to more rental units

Infill brings in more rentals

The City of Kelowna was able to achieve both housing diversity and additional rental stock through an "infill challenge" exercise created in 2017.

At that time, the city rezoned about 800 properties within urban core neighbourhoods to RU7 to allow for more densification.

In a report for Monday's council meeting, policy and planning manager Ross Soward says lessons learned from the initiative will help the city determine strategic directions for infill in the 2040 Official Community Plan.

"A critical takeaway from the RU7 implementation is that of the 800 lots pre-zoned, roughly 250 building permits have been issued for ground-oriented housing units, demonstrating considerable market interest for new infill housing," said Soward.

Previous zoning allowed for two units within a single property, be it a duplex, or a single family home with a secondary suite or carriage home.

The RU7 zones allows for four.

He says the new zone allowed for a "form of housing challenging to develop prior to the RU7 implementation."

"The median sales price for these smaller ground-oriented units was $539,000 from 2017-19. Although these units are not “affordable,” they do reflect a price point that is attainable for many middle-income households ($75,000-$130,000).

"In addition, the RU7 projects have resulted in different tenure configurations(e.g. owner occupied, rental etc.)."

According to Soward, as of 2019, more than 85 per cent of the new units were rentals, a type of housing he says that was not typically built in the core area prior to the RU7 implementation.

"Overall, the RU7 implementation demonstrates a strong demand for new infill housing types and the potential for these units to promote housing diversity in the core area neighbourhoods."

The report on core area infill comes as the city begins the process the similar process of pre-zoning 70 properties east of the hospital between Richter and Ethel streets.

