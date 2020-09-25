163255
161765
Kelowna  

Chilliwack man arrested in armed takedown on Bernard Avenue

Dangerous suspect nabbed

- | Story: 311653

A man wanted in connection with an incident in the Fraser Valley was taken down at gunpoint Thursday afternoon on Bernard Avenue.

The arrest occurred about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Street in plain view of shoppers and commuters.

According to police, the Emergency Response Team was deployed to support local RCMP members to take down the 26-year-old Chilliwack man considered "armed and dangerous."

Police on the scene had their weapons drawn during the arrest.

Witnesses at the scene say the man taken into custody was in a vehicle prior to the arrest.

Police were seen bagging and marking for evidence a gun or replica firearm.

Kelowna RCMP have made arrangements to transport the man back to the Upper Fraser Valley.

Police did not release information as to the nature of the crime the man was being arrested for.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

162508
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


162936


Real Estate
4242296
#13 - 1835 Nancee Way Crt
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$209,000
more details
158899


154284


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

George
George Kelowna SPCA >


163056


162340


TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics of the week!
TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Nancy Cartwright does her 7 Simpsons characters in under 40 seconds
Must Watch
Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson.
Pup fails at trying to steal owner’s shoe through doggy door
Must Watch
It looks like this person has found the missing shoe that they...
Ray Fisher returning for Justice League reshoot
Showbiz
Ray Fisher will reportedly return for reshoots Zack Snyder is...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160774
161944