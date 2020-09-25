Chilliwack man arrested in armed takedown on Bernard Avenue

Photo: Miriam Halpenny

A man wanted in connection with an incident in the Fraser Valley was taken down at gunpoint Thursday afternoon on Bernard Avenue.

The arrest occurred about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Street in plain view of shoppers and commuters.

According to police, the Emergency Response Team was deployed to support local RCMP members to take down the 26-year-old Chilliwack man considered "armed and dangerous."

Police on the scene had their weapons drawn during the arrest.

Witnesses at the scene say the man taken into custody was in a vehicle prior to the arrest.

Police were seen bagging and marking for evidence a gun or replica firearm.

Kelowna RCMP have made arrangements to transport the man back to the Upper Fraser Valley.

Police did not release information as to the nature of the crime the man was being arrested for.