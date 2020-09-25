163255
Kelowna  

Police investigating bomb threat made to Kelowna store: workers

Police probing bomb threat

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.

Workers of both Lee Valley Tools and Winners, which are next-door to each other, tell Castanet police are investigating a bomb threat made towards Winners. 

The employees say that at roughly 11:45 a.m. RCMP attended the stores and told everyone to evacuate. 

Police appear to be holding a perimeter around Winners, which is closed along with a number of surrounding businesses. Workers who spoke with Castanet expect the stores be closed for the rest of the day.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP is calling the police incident at the Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre a "suspicious circumstance."

Just after noon Friday, a large police presence arrived at the Orchard Plaza mall off Cooper Road and blocked off a portion of the parking lot. A number of the stores in the area have been closed. 

"The investigation has required the area be shut down causing closures to numerous businesses," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

"Police are requesting that the public stay away from the area and use alternate routes for vehicular and pedestrian travel.  The length of time these closures will remain in effect is unknown."

Cpl. Noseworthy says it's "an unfolding situation and details are minimal." 

ORIGINAL: 12:25 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence around Orchard Plaza strip mall in Kelowna.

As many as a dozen RCMP vehicles have blocked off the parking lot on Springfield Road.

Castanet has has a reporter en route to the scene.

