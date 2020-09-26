163477
162225
Kelowna  

4.5 storey mixed-use building comes before council Monday

Development for Abbott St

Story: 311644

Kelowna city council will debate the merits of a mixed-use residential-commercial project for Abbott Street Monday afternoon.

The applicant is asking to amend the city's Official Community Plan and have the property rezoned at Abbott and Newsom Avenue, to make way for a 4.5 storey development.

The proposal calls for commercial and live-work units on the ground floor, with residential units above.

In its report for council, planning staff indicate the area is one of the main routes for both pedestrians and cyclists in the city, and the future development of Pandosy Waterfront Park will enhance the area and contribute to its vibrancy.

"The commercial node located across from the park will allow for services and amenities for area residents and visitors," the report states.

The development would incorporate two lots at 3031 and 3041 Abbott Street, and is proposed to include 24 residential units.

Commercial space is anticipated primarily along Abbott, with work-live units along Newsom.

Development and development variance permits have been submitted, and staff indicate variances for both height and setbacks are being requested.

