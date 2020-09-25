162781
Kelowna  

Professor being monitored for sexual harassment no longer employed by UBCO

Professor quietly moves on

A UBC Okanagan psychology professor has quietly vacated his position.

Dr. Stephen Porter was placed on regulatory supervision for alleged sexual harassment in December of 2017. Porter consented to a reprimand at the time for boundary issues, power differentials, and sexual harassment among other issues, but still continued other academic duties.

But now, Dr. Porter has left the school 

"Porter is no longer employed by UBC. UBC does not comment on individual personnel matters to protect the privacy and confidentiality of students, faculty and staff," Nathan Skoliski of UBC said Friday.

Porter was also ordered not to supervise students, researchers, and volunteers until the supervisor confirms his readiness and then only under their supervision. He was also ordered to provide letters of apology to the complainants in the case. Two complainants went public in the case with allegations of sexual harassment. 

Porter was a professor of psychology teaching forensic psychology, psychopathy, violence and personality theory at the university. 

