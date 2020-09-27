Agricultural properties will pay more for water in 2021

Photo: Castanet/file

Farmers and orchardists on the City of Kelowna water system will pay more in 2021.

Just how much more will be determined by city council Monday.

In a council report, utility services manager Kevin Van Vliet recommends an increase from the current $96.30 an acre to $120 an acre effective Jan. 1, 2021.

It's the same increase originally recommended in June.

At that time council asked that the city's Agricultural Advisory Committee weight in before final rates were set.

"The AAC agreed that the proposed rate of $120 per acre is fair, however there was concern that the increase from $96.30 was too quick, and should be spread over time," said Van Vliet in his report.

The committee recommended an incremental increase spread over three years, with rates increasing nearly $10 an acre to $105.93 in January.

Van Vliet says spreading the increase over three years will leave a revenue shortfall which would mean an additional increase in non-farm rates.

Presently, Van Vliet says farming accounts for 35 to 40 per cent of water produced and sold by the city's water utility, however, farming accounts for only about four per cent of service revenues.

He says staggered increase would mean the planned six per cent increase for non-farm users would have to go up to about 6.5 per cent to make up for the shortfall, further increasing the water subsidy for farming.

Van Vliet added even at $120 an acre, agricultural water rates within the city utility would still be the lowest in the valley.