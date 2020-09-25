162781
Feds suing City of Kelowna, province for injuries suffered by mail carrier

City tangled in mail lawsuit

The Attorney General of Canada is suing multiple parties, including the City of Kelowna and B.C. Ministry of Transportation for the injuries a Canada Post mail carrier suffered on the job two years ago.

According to documents filed recently in BC Supreme in Vancouver, Lisa Mack claims she was delivering mail to a community mailbox on property at 225 Gibson Road when she stepped in a hole, and fell.

Documents state Mack fractured her left ankle, sustained other injuries to both legs as well as soft tissue damage.

The Attorney General of Canada, on Mack's behalf, is suing both the city and MoTI, as well as property owners Karmjit Singh Gill, Balvir Kaur Gill and Avineet Gill, as well as three un-named defendants, including one contracted to perform maintenance and repair work on the property.

In the court filing, Mack claims the defendants "had a duty to execute the maintenance, upkeep and repairs of the premises in a non-negligent manner, had a duty to reasonably maintain, upkeep and repair the premises, had a duty to take reasonable steps to ensure that the premises were not unsafe, and a duty to prevent injury to Ms. Mack due to the condition of the premises."

The lawsuit does not provide details on the size of the hole the mail carrier allegedly broke her ankle in.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants exposed Mack to the risk of injury by failing to take proper measures to eliminate dangers, and failing to identify, or take steps to fix the hole or ensure the ground was level.

Along with her injuries, Mack claims to have a decreased range of motion, leg pain, sleep disturbance, pain and discomfort and other physical and emotional discomforts as a result of the accident.

She is seeking medical and rehabilitation costs, compensation for loss of past, and future wages plus general and special damages.

None of the accusations contained within the documents have yet to be proven in court.

The defendants have not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

